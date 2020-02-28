Not Available
February 29 coronavirus news
- By Julia Hollingsworth, Steve George and Amy Woodyatt, CNN
- California university fired 54 grad students who were striking for higher pay
- First death in the US as coronavirus continues to spread worldwide
- YARBROUGH: Republican campaign slamming Congressman Doug Collins could backfire
- A transgender woman's brutal murder has shocked Puerto Rico and renewed a conversation about transphobia
- Joe Biden revitalizes his campaign with projected win in South Carolina
- JENKINS: The Mall of Georgia: Use it or lose it
- Feds: Exotic dancer was working while collecting disability, pleads guilty to social security fraud
- Gwinnett, Newton Rockdale Health Department monitoring people for coronavirus, but experts say threat level is low
- Former Fry's Electronics site to become EchoPark Automotive regional headquarters, dealership; 130 jobs to be created
- Teen charged with murder in case involving body found in middle of the road near Snellville
- Former Gwinnett deputy sentenced for drug trafficking
- Lawrenceville woman charged for promoting ‘Kama Sutra contest’ at Norcross nightclub
- Snellville man charged with murder, attempted robbery at motel in DeKalb County
- Gwinnett Place-area mixed-use development with 286 apartments nearing completion
- Legislation to curb surprise big hospital bills passes Georgia Senate
Poll: What's your favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavor?
Justin Timberlake started a fierce debate on social media when he declared Samoas to be his favorite Girl Scout cookies over Thin Mints. Tell us your choice. Read more here.
