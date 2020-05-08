The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating whether an airplane fatally hit a person on a runway at an Austin airport.
The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport tweeted Thursday that a person was struck and killed by a landing aircraft.
"FAA investigators are on their way to the site and will assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in determining whether the aircraft struck the victim," the FAA said in a statement.
The agency said that according to preliminary information, the pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 reported seeing a person on the runway after it touched down at 8:12 p.m. local time Thursday.
An airport operations vehicle driver then found the victim on the runway, the FAA said.
In a statement, Southwest Airlines said the "aircraft maneuvered to avoid an individual who became visible" on the runway after the plane landed.
"The aircraft quickly came to a safe stop, and the pilots reported the event to local air traffic controllers," the airline said in a statement.
The airline said the plane taxied to a gate and passengers and crew exited safely and with no reports of injuries.
The flight traveled to Austin from Dallas Love Field, the airline said.
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that the victim was an "adult patient." The tweet did not offer any more information.
CNN's Chuck Johnston and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.
