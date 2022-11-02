Europe has warmed faster than any other region in the past 30 years

Europe is warming faster than any other region. Residents watch as a column of smoke emerges from a forest fire in Galicia, Spain, on July 17.

 Eliseo Trigo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

As the climate crisis accelerates, Europe is warming faster than any other region, according to a new State of the Climate in Europe report from the World Meteorological Organization.

The WMO report comes ahead of the UN's international climate summit in Egypt, and is one in a series of reports over the past several weeks that show how the world is off-track on its climate goals. Not only are countries missing the mark on their efforts to reduce planet-warming fossil fuel emissions, but measurements show temperatures are already skyrocketing.