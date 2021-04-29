Dozens killed in crush at religious event in northern Israel, emergency services say

At least 28 people have been killed in a crush at a mass gathering in northern Israel, according to a spokesman for the ZAKA emergency service.
Attendees were celebrating the religious Lag B'Omer holiday, he said.
Another emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said through a spokesman that at least 50 people had been injured at the gathering, 20 of them critically.
The injuries were the result of overcrowding and not caused by the collapse of any structure at the site, the spokesman, Zaki Heller said, rebutting initial reports that staging had collapsed.
In addition to MDA ambulances, six helicopters were used to transfer the wounded to hospitals, Heller said.
This is a developing story.
