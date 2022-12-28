After a deadly winter storm unleashed a fierce blizzard that swept through Buffalo, New York, with calls for help going unanswered, officials say emergency services have been restored and authorities are clearing roadways for first responders and carrying out welfare checks.

The storm wreaked havoc as it buried Buffalo in up to 51.9 inches of snow, trapping residents at home over the Christmas weekend -- many without heating as the storm took out power lines. It also made roadways impassable, stranding some in the snow under frigid temperatures.

CNN's Robert Shackelford, Sabrina Souza and Celina Tebor contributed to this report.

Tags