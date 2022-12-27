Days into a deadly winter storm that bedeviled much of the US with freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall, officials in Buffalo, New York, are focused on life-safety measures, plowing through thick snow to get to stranded drivers and to make way for emergency services.

At least 27 people have died as a result of the storm in New York's Erie County -- many of them in Buffalo, which was buried by up to 43 inches of snow and slammed with fierce blizzard conditions that made for blinding drives over the Christmas weekend.

