Days into a deadly winter storm that bedeviled much of the country, officials in Buffalo, New York, are focused on restoring power, plowing roads and checking homes and cars for anyone still stranded, with expectations more residents will be found dead.

At least 27 people have died as a result of the storm in New York's Erie County as Buffalo was buried by up to 43 inches of snow and slammed with fierce blizzard conditions that made for blinding drives over the Christmas weekend. At least 22 others across nine US states have been reported dead in the storm.

