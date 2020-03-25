Not Available
Coronavirus update: Death toll tops 21,000 globally
- By Jessie Yeung, Joshua Berlinger, Adam Renton and Emma Reynolds, CNN
- Georgia's hardest-hit hospital says their intensive care units are filled with 'critically ill' coronavirus patients
- People are decorating their windows with hearts and messages of hope right now
- Accused Christchurch mosque shooter pleads guilty to killing 51 people
- Man under investigation for plotting an attack at a hospital believed to be treating Covid-19 patients was killed during an FBI investigation
- Six more Gwinnett cities declare states of emergency during COVID-19 outbreak
- Gov. Brian Kemp says he will not issue quarantine, will not force businesses to close
- Lawrenceville, Stone Mountain two of 23 areas picked for remote COVID-19 testing
- Two trucks, one carrying Vidalia onions, collide on Ga. 316 in Lawrenceville, causing fire, shut down of highway
- Gwinnett County Public Schools hesitant to speculate on future of meal deliveries, graduation, promotion criteria
- Gwinnett makes changes to trash collection operations because of COVID-19 outbreak
- Gwinnett County modifies park hours, closes some areas to enforce social distancing
- Gwinnett warns business, park closures could be coming if voluntary steps are not taken to contain COVID-19
- Georgia has 20 COVID-19 deaths and 555 confirmed cases
- There are now 420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, including 20 in Gwinnett
