Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN
- Police chief offers resignation as video of a police-custody death is made public
- Milwaukee off-duty cop charged in man's choking death
- A restaurant in New Mexico was vandalized with racial slurs. Now the incident is being investigated by police as a hate crime
- California plans to ask judge to force Uber and Lyft to reclassify drivers as employees
- Gwinnett County Public Schools planning to begin academic year Aug. 5 with in-school instruction — if possible
- Southwest Gwinnett sees county's highest COVID-19 incidence rate as county surpasses 6,600 cases
- Gwinnett deputies assist in locating suspect in arson of Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed
- Former Atlanta police officer involved in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks moved to Gwinnett County jail
- Nearly two weeks after primary election, results from Gwinnett have been certified
- Mother and son graduate from Gwinnett County Public Schools with perfect attendance
- Suspect in series of Atlanta homeless killings arrested in Gwinnett County
- Hate-crimes bill passes out of Georgia legislature
- Lawrenceville police searching for teen suspect who they say sexually assaulted victim after forcing entry into home
- Community gathers in Buford to 'Cheer the Blue'
