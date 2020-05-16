Not Available
Coronavirus pandemic updates from around the world
- By Nicole Chavez, James Griffiths and Jenni Marsh, CNN
- COVID-19 testing in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale health district tops 11,000 as new test site prepares to open
- New Hampshire postal worker leaves gift cards for 2020 grads on his route
- Police officer told homeowner he could contact Ahmaud Arbery shooting suspect for help with potential trespassers, text message shows
- Exclusive: Lack of immunity means China is vulnerable to another wave of coronavirus, top adviser warns
- Coronavirus concerns keep heart patients from hospital: 'I was so scared'
- Coronavirus update: Georgia nearing 34,000 COVID-19 cases
- Coronavirus update: Georgia eclipses 1,400 COVID-19 deaths
- Coronavirus update: Georgia eclipses 32,000 COVID-19 cases
- Gwinnett's health director: Act as if COVID-19 is everywhere — and that everyone has it
- Twenty Gwinnett County Public Schools students offered appointments to service academies
- Gwinnett's COVID-19 death toll reaches 101, but officials see signs of hope
- Coronavirus update: Georgia has surpassed 1,500 COVID-19 deaths
- Coronavirus update: Georgia nearing 36,000 COVID-19 cases
- Coronavirus update: Georgia has now administered more than 300,000 COVID-19 tests
POLL: Do you agree with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys?
