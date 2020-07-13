Not Available
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN
-
-
- 0
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- 600,000 vote in Hong Kong opposition primary despite fears of new security law
- Calls to remove Confederate marker in Lawrenceville coming from Republicans, Democrats — and head of Gwinnett's historical preservation board
- Gwinnett Clerk of Courts temporarily closing main office after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27
Articles
- Gwinnett Board of Education to discuss plans for fall semester at called meeting
- COVID-19 numbers show alarming jumps in Georgia
- There have been 1,330 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Gwinnett County over the last six days
- Gwinnett planning to delay start of 2020-2021 school year by one week, in-person graduations canceled
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissues stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases soar
- Congressional candidate Brooke Siskin arrested in Gwinnett on contempt charge for failing to surrender guns
- Gwinnett County to host fourth semi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day July 18
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issues statewide emergency order amid Atlanta violence
- Gwinnett's COVID-19 case total jumped nearly 22% in eight days
- Krispy Kreme opening new Snellville location next week
Images
Videos
Collections
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of July 7
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 3
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: Lavish Buford estate with carriage home hits market for $1,050,000
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 12, 2020
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 5, 2020
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 7
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: June 23 — July 5
- PHOTOS: Lilburn high school students use Internet to reach communities in need of face masks
- PHOTOS: Peachtree Ridge Lions Summer Football
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.