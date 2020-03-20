Not Available
Coronavirus deaths top 11,000 globally
- By Joshua Berlinger and Brett McKeehan, CNN
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett has doubled in 24 hours; 99 confirmed cases statewide
- 68 Gwinnett schools to provide free lunches next week
- Gov. Brian Kemp shuts down all schools in Georgia until March 31 in response to coronavirus outbreak
- Georgia declares public health emergency, sees largest jump in coronavirus cases so far; 64 people now have COVID-19
- Gwinnett County government closing all Lawrenceville-area buildings because of COVID-19
- No new coronavirus cases in Gwinnett, but Barrow County sees first case; Georgia's total up by 51 confirmed cases
- A message from the Gwinnett Daily Post editor concerning coronavirus outbreak
- Gwinnett County Public Schools hesitant to speculate on future of meal deliveries, graduation, promotion criteria
- Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills closing tonight due to coronavirus outbreak
- Gov. Brian Kemp authorizes calling up Georgia National Guard to help handle coronavirus situation
