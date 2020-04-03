Not Available
Coronavirus deaths pass 59,000 globally
- By Jessie Yeung and Brett McKeehan, CNN
- A New York woman played her husband their wedding song on FaceTime as he passed away from coronavirus
- Coronavirus deaths pass 59,000 globally
- At least 70 people infected with coronavirus linked to a single church in California, health officials say
- Doctors say India must prepare for an 'onslaught' as one of Asia's biggest slums reports first coronavirus death
- In the 1918 flu pandemic, not wearing a mask was illegal in some parts of America. What changed?
- Solicitor General's Office intends to prosecute violators of Gwinnett stay-at-home order
- Gwinnett and its cities ordering residents to stay home amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Georgia declared federal disaster area because of coronavirus
- Gwinnett sees big jump in reported COVID-19 cases in the last week as testing ramps up
- Gov. Brian Kemp will issue shelter in place order, closing schools for the remainder of academic year
- Georgia's 125 COVID-19 deaths include two Gwinnett women
- Pollen count soars, breaks annual record at 5,847
- Hard-hit Albany hospital gets National Guard backup for coronavirus
- Suwanee motorcyclist killed in Lawrenceville wreck, police say
- Police: 316 westbound lanes in Lawrenceville closed due to vehicle fire
