Coronavirus cases top 784,000 globally
- By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton and Joshua Berlinger, CNN
- Gwinnett and its cities ordering residents to stay home amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Solicitor General's Office intends to prosecute violators of Gwinnett stay-at-home order
- Georgia declared federal disaster area because of coronavirus
- Gwinnett sees big jump in reported COVID-19 cases in the last week as testing ramps up
- Gwinnett makes changes to trash collection operations because of COVID-19 outbreak
- Gwinnett health officials: Lawrenceville remote COVID-19 testing site is not for general public
- Pollen count soars, breaks annual record at 5,847
- Hard-hit Albany hospital gets National Guard backup for coronavirus
- Gwinnett and its cities are ordering restaurants to close dining rooms, gyms and entertainment businesses to shut down
- Gwinnett schools to continue weekly assessments after Gov. Brian Kemp closes schools until April 24
Online Poll
Have you personally been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak?
