Climate change is causing hurricanes to intensify faster than ever

Super Typhoon Noru exploded in intensity overnight, prior to making landfall in the Philippines on September 25. Climate change is causing hurricanes to intensify faster than ever.

 NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB

Hurricane Ian is strengthening rapidly in the Caribbean as it passes over the ultra-warm waters of the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center had predicted the system would rapidly intensify from a tropical storm to at least a category 4 hurricane in less than 72 hours.

It is an unprecedented forecast, experts told CNN, but one scientists say is becoming more likely as the climate crisis advances, pushing ocean temperatures higher and laying the groundwork for tropical storms to explode at breakneck pace into deadly major hurricanes.

CNN's Brandon Miller contributed to this report.

