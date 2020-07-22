Cincinnati Reds players, including 6-time All-Star Joey Votto, kneel during National Anthem

Before they went on to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-7, the players of the Cincinnati Reds lined up along the first-base line for the National Anthem. Most of the team remained standing, but four players, including star first baseman Joey Votto, knelt.
Votto, Amir Garrett, Phillip Ervin and Alex Blandino dropped to one knee, adding their support to the ongoing protests against social injustice and racial inequality sparked by the death of George Floyd.
Just the day before, several players of the San Francisco Giants, along with manager Gabe Kapler knelt during the National Anthem. Los Angeles Angels' relief pitcher Keynan Middleton also knelt before his game.
Reds teammates Mike Moustakas, Cody Reed and Sal Romano stood Tuesday night, but placed their hands on the shoulders or backs of their kneeling teammates as a show of solidarity.
"The standing and kneeling, represents how much each individual on this team cares," Reds manager David Bell said in his postgame availability, according to ESPN.
"If there is anything we can do to change and help us improve and become an even greater country, and certainly to stand against anything that our country doesn't stand for, whether that's racism or anything that's unfair. That, to me, is what was represented tonight," Bell added.
CNN's Jill Martin contributed to this report.
