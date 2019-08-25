Mandatory evacuations that were ordered in the city of Glendale, Caifornia, in response to a brush fire Sunday were lifted later that night, the Glendale Fire Department said.
"Residents in the Glenoaks Canyon area can safely return to their homes and firefighters will continue to work around the clock to ensure 100% containment," the department said in a tweet.
Glenoaks Canyon, which had been under evacuation orders, is about 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles.
The brush fire reached nearly 25 acres earlier Sunday, the city of Glendale said.
The Glendale Unified School District said schools will be open Monday and the district will be monitoring the air at all schools and keep students indoors if air quality is too poor for outside activities.
More than 215 firefighters fought the flames with the assistance of three helicopters, an air crane and two county helicopters, which are conducting continuous water drops, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.
The fire started around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to an alert from the LAFD.
No structures have been damaged and there have been no injuries reported, the department said.
CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.