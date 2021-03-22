Police in Boulder, Colorado, have alerted that there is an "Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA" on their Twitter page.
King Soopers is a supermarket brand of Kroger in the Rocky Mountain area of the United States.
Aerial video from the scene showed a massive police response and at least six ambulances.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.
