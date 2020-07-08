One by one the members of Black Players for Change each raised a gloved fist before MLS returned to the soccer field Wednesday night in Orlando.
Then as the starters for the Orlando City and Inter Miami teams knelt there was silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
More than 100 people took part in the pregame protest. The Black players were dressed in black shirts with slogans on them like "Silence is Violence," "Black All The Time," and "Black and Proud." Their black face masks said, "Black Lives Matter."
According to the Tennessean newspaper, Toronto defender Justin Morrow said earlier in the day that the group wanted to send a message that the players are "standing up for our brothers and sisters in this fight for racial equality and human rights."
MLS is holding a tournament for the league's 26 teams -- one team has had to drop out -- as it returns to action. All the players are staying in a central location under the league's coronavirus protocols.
The length of the silence was a tribute to George Floyd, who died while in police custody on May 25. It was initially reported that a now-fired Minneapolis police officer had a knee on his neck for that length of time.
Black Players for Change was formed on Juneteenth (June 19) as The Black Players Coalition of MLS and recently changed its name.
CNN's Homero De la Fuente contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.