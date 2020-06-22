Not Available
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world
- By Jessie Yeung, Nectar Gan and Steve George, CNN
- A march for a man shot and killed by police ended with protesters being shot by rubber bullets
- A noose was found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall, NASCAR says
- Vote in Japan to change status of disputed islands threatens to raise tensions with China
- The ESPY Awards make sure viewers know Black Lives Matter
- Gwinnett County Public Schools planning to begin academic year Aug. 5 with in-school instruction — if possible
- B.J. Harmon, former two-sport standout at Mill Creek High, dies after being hit by boat in Pensacola
- Gwinnett sheriff's deputies shelter recovering alcoholic loitering around headquarters
- Former Atlanta police officer involved in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks moved to Gwinnett County jail
- New Lawrenceville brewery set to open next month
- Nearly two weeks after primary election, results from Gwinnett have been certified
- Suspect in series of Atlanta homeless killings arrested in Gwinnett County
- Chris Beaty, former Indiana Hoosiers football player, shot and killed during protests
- Gwinnett set to host another Georgia Grown To-Go market event
- Former Georgia Bulldogs All-American, football staff member Bacarri Rambo arrested on rape charges
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Juneteenth celebration hits the road in Lawrenceville
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — June 15
- ON THE MARKET: $1.75 million Lawrenceville home features 12 private acres, four barns
- PHOTOS: Train derails near downtown Duluth
- PHOTOS: Various agencies come together in Buford to discuss community relations
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from June 8-14
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for June 14, 2020
- 15 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - June 16
- ON THE MARKET: Wine cellar, custom bar with built-in beer taps make this $2.25 million Suwanee home an 'entertainer's dream'
