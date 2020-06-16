Not Available
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world
- By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN
- Chinese appliance billionaire He Xiangjian held hostage in kidnapping attempt
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Pakistan releases Indian embassy staff detained over alleged hit-and-run incident
- Roger Goodell encourages NFL teams to sign Colin Kaepernick
- Chris Beaty, former Indiana Hoosiers football player, shot and killed during protests
- Collins Hill High School principal apologizes for racist, 'offensive' photograph in yearbook
- New COVID-19 cases on the rise in Gwinnett as daily positivity rates climb
- Gwinnett County Public Schools will not offer face-to-face summer school for K-8 students in July
- Longest serving school board member in Georgia, Louise Radloff, likely ousted from Gwinnett Board of Education seat
- Lawrenceville man arrested for trafficking meth, trying to run over Walton County Sheriff's Deputy
- Johns Creek has asked its police chief to 'take some time away' amid backlash over Facebook comments
- Gwinnett commissioners continue to debate whether to include heavy rail in transit referendum
- Gwinnett distributing $20 million in COVID-19 relief loans, grants to local businesses
- GWINNETT JUDICIAL RACES: Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader faces run-off in re-election bid
