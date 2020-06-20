Not Available
Black Lives Matter movement
- By Julia Hollingsworth and Brett McKeehan, CNN
- Cell phone pings from Lori Vallow's late brother led investigators to the bodies of her children
- Amid nationwide rallies and celebrations, more cities, states and universities designate Juneteenth as an official holiday
- Solar eclipse 2020: How and when to watch the June annular eclipse
- 23 Clemson football players test positive for coronavirus
- Gwinnett County Public Schools planning to begin academic year Aug. 5 with in-school instruction — if possible
- New COVID-19 cases on the rise in Gwinnett as daily positivity rates climb
- Chris Beaty, former Indiana Hoosiers football player, shot and killed during protests
- B.J. Harmon, former two-sport standout at Mill Creek High, dies after being hit by boat in Pensacola
- Gwinnett sheriff's deputies shelter recovering alcoholic loitering around headquarters
- New Lawrenceville brewery set to open next month
- Former Atlanta police officer involved in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks moved to Gwinnett County jail
- Former Georgia Bulldogs All-American, football staff member Bacarri Rambo arrested on rape charges
- Gwinnett set to host another Georgia Grown To-Go market event
- Gwinnett commissioners continue to debate whether to include heavy rail in transit referendum
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from June 8-14
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for June 14, 2020
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — June 15
- ON THE MARKET: Wine cellar, custom bar with built-in beer taps make this $2.25 million Suwanee home an 'entertainer's dream'
- PHOTOS: Train derails near downtown Duluth
- 15 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - June 16
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Juneteenth celebration hits the road in Lawrenceville
- PHOTOS: Snellville hosts peaceful protest on Towne Green
- PHOTOS: Ex-Columbus State University cheerleaders 'swap' kidneys
