BIll Murray was doing Bill Murray things at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament

Bill Murray channeled his inner Carl Spackler at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in California on Sunday.
The star of the golf comedy "Caddyshack" decided to have a little fun while breaking the rules during a putt. After his putt drifted wide of the hole, Murray tried to play it off casually by walking over and backhanding the errant shot in as it was rolling past the hole.
Most impressive was that Murray didn't even look as he tapped the ball in.
Being Murray, his violation of the rules was met with applause and cheers from the crowd as he flipped his putter and walked away with a sly grin on his face.
Murray wasn't done, though.
He also accepted a shot of tequila from a fan in the crowd as he was walking between shots, downed the liquor and threw the empty cup back as he walked away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.