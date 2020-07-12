Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27

Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough has died, a representative for his mother, Lisa Marie Presley, said. He was 27.
Keough died in Calabasas, California, Roger Widynowski told CNN Sunday.
The representative said he did not have further details on the circumstances of Keough's death, including the date.
Presley is "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated," Widynowski said in a statement, "but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley."
"She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," Widynowski said.
Keough's father was the musician Danny Keough.
Keough had a striking resemblance to his actor/singer grandfather. Priscilla Presley was his maternal grandmother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.