The storm system crisscrossing the country right now may be one of the most robust we have seen in a while.

It came onshore in the Pacific Northwest last Friday, bringing rain to the region for the first time since July and clearing out the smoky skies in Seattle in a matter of hours. The storm also brought the first significant snow of the season to the Rockies over the weekend, a region in need of precipitation to help with ongoing fires and drought conditions.

CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink contributed to this story.