Beijing marks 70 years of Communist rule as Hong Kong protesters take to the streets
- Xi Jinping emphasizes strength and unity in China National Day speech
- A former Yahoo engineer pleaded guilty to hacking thousands of accounts
- An Iowa city received a federal request to remove its rainbow crosswalks. It declined
- Twin 3-year-old girls found dead in hot vehicle in Georgia, authorities say
- A Texas man fatally shoots intruder and then goes back to bed
- Georgia Gwinnett College professor becomes a Twitter sensation for carrying student's baby
- Lawrenceville lab, Suwanee resident tied up in widespread Medicare fraud case
- Gwinnett County Public Schools announces Teacher of the Year semifinalists
- Gwinnett police chief retiring, county announces successor
- Georgia elementary teacher charged with simple battery involving student
- Democrats gearing up for first run at Gwinnett sheriff's office in nearly 30 years
- Sugar Hill resident reports suspicious man trying to entice kids into his car
- Norcross man convicted of rape, incest
- NCAA hits Georgia Tech men's basketball hard with four-year probation, postseason ban
- Johns Creek police: altering road signs dangerous, against the law
