Photos and satellite imagery from the central United States show how the region's worst drought in at least a decade has pushed the Mississippi River and its tributaries to drop to record lows this month.

Across the river basin, dozens of gauges have fallen below their low-water threshold. The Mississippi River was at historically low levels from Illinois to Louisiana this week, and many of these gauges will continue to see decreasing water levels as the forecast remains stubbornly dry.

CNN's Kevin France, David Williams, Andi Babineau, Rachel Ramirez and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

