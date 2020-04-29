Bashaud Breeland, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback, arrested for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest

A Kansas City Super Bowl star spent the day in jail after he was seen smoking marijuana at a South Carolina gas station, police said.
Chiefs player Bashaud Breeland was arrested Tuesday for smoking a joint and resisting arrest, police said, before being released from jail after meeting bond later that night.
Breeland, a Chiefs cornerback and a critical part of the Super Bowl winning team, was arrested in York County, South Carolina, on several counts of possession of marijuana and resisting arrest, according to Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff's Office.
The NFL player and several other men were seen smoking marijuana at a gas station in Fort Mill, according to an arrest report obtained by CNN. When a deputy with the York County Sheriff's office approached the men, they attempted to leave the scene, according to the report.
The deputy called all three men back -- including Breeland -- and said they were being detained for attempting to flee, the report said.
The deputy said Breeland then got out of his vehicle to speak with him, and he saw one of the suspects throw a blunt back into Breeland's vehicle. The deputy also smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Breeland's car, the report stated.
While attempting to place handcuffs on Breeland, he "pulled away and resisted" several times, the report stated, which led to the deputy pulling out his Taser and firearm.
As other units arrived on the scene, the deputy handcuffed Breeland.
Upon searching Breeland's vehicle, deputies located a large marijuana blunt that weighed approximately 1.3 grams, as well as 3.2 grams of marijuana, located in the driver side door, according to the report.
Deputies also found several messages in Breeland's phone regarding drug transactions, the report stated. But Breeland told the deputy "those deals were not around York County" and explained that he liked to smoke and was a marijuana enthusiast, it said.
Breeland was transported to the York County Jail without further incident.
In a statement, Breeland's attorneys questioned why the level of force exhibited by the responding deputy was necessary.
"At the time of his encounter with law enforcement, Mr. Breeland was leaving a gas station store after making a lawful purchase," J. Preston Strom, Jr. and Bakari T. Sellers said in a statement. "Moments after returning to his vehicle, a 2020 Range Rover with valid temporary paper tags, law enforcement officers approached Mr. Breeland and drew their weapons. We look forward to investigating why this level of force was necessary."
Sellers is a CNN commentator.
Breeland has been charged with resisting arrest, marijuana possession, driving without a license, having an open container of beer or wine in a car and transporting alcohol with a broken seal.
After posting the $2,362.50 bond, Breeland was released just after 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to Faris.
The Chiefs told CNN in a statement that the club is aware of the incident, but did not have a comment.
