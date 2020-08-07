Not Available
August 7 coronavirus news
- By Joshua Berlinger, Adam Renton, Zamira Rahim and Ed Upright, CNN
- 6 Maryland football players opt out of fall season, including last year's starting quarterback
- A man who was sentenced to life in prison for selling $30 of marijuana will be freed
- Colorado State halts football activities after allegations of racism and verbal abuse
- The NCAA's FCS playoffs will not happen this fall after two more conferences postpone football
- A house fire that killed two children and three adults in Denver was deliberately set, police say
- Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks: District will restore in-person instruction option — gradually
- One person dead following shooting at business on Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee area
- Family of teen murdered in Suwanee adding $8,000 to reward for information
- Gwinnett health officials, local leaders launch campaign to urge residents participation in COVID-19 fight
- About 260 Gwinnett teachers not at work because of positive COVID-19 test or contact with infected individual
- Lawrenceville trying out new sidewalk dining on downtown square
- Gwinnett County Police looking for man accused of defrauding woman looking to sell her car
- Coronavirus pandemic wearing down Georgia hospitals’ bottom lines
- Police file murder charge against man who claimed girlfriend committed suicide on I-985
- Georgia reaches 200,000 COVID-19 case mark; county hot spots remain
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Aug. 3
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 2, 2020
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 3
- ON THE MARKET: Enjoy 6 private acres and panoramic lake views from this $1.119 million Suwanee home
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: July 27-Aug. 2
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett educators, parents march on GCPS offices to demand equity
- Heart health by the numbers: 5 easy ways to keep tabs on your ticker
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - Aug.4
