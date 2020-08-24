Not Available
August 24 Jacob Blake protests news
- By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
- Kenosha protesters defy another curfew in third night of protests after Jacob Blake's shooting
- Georgia is among worst states in the nation for new Covid-19 cases but the governor is defending his strategy
- Good morning! It's Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
- China says US U-2 spy plane disrupted its military exercises
- Bacteria from Earth can survive in space and could endure the trip to Mars, according to new study
Articles
- Report: Grayson grad Jeremiah Smith medically disqualified, ending Georgia Tech career
- Gwinnett School Board member Steve Knudsen apologizes for 'insensitive' Twitter retweets about Islam, diversity; says they don't reflect who he is
- Georgia surpasses two grim COVID-19 milestones
- Gwinnett health director: County's COVID-19 case numbers on decline as schools consider re-opening
- Gwinnett County police fire officer shown using TASER on Black woman during arrest in viral Twitter video
- Gwinnett planning nearly 2,000-acre research park on SR 316, as many as 100,000 jobs expected to be generated
- Northside Hospital welcomes new doctors in Gwinnett area
- Federal unemployment checks to resume
- Atlanta Community Food Bank opens new food distribution center in south Gwinnett
- Heart issue linked to COVID-19 will sideline Georgia State quarterback
