August 23 coronavirus news
- By Julia Hollingsworth, Jenni Marsh, Angela Dewan, Fernando Alfonso III and Amir Vera, CNN
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Georgia surpasses two grim COVID-19 milestones
- Gwinnett schools' bus drivers to begin running routes Wednesday
- Gwinnett School Board member Steve Knudsen apologizes for 'insensitive' Twitter retweets about Islam, diversity; says they don't reflect who he is
- Report: Grayson grad Jeremiah Smith medically disqualified, ending Georgia Tech career
- Gwinnett health director: County's COVID-19 case numbers on decline as schools consider re-opening
- Gwinnett County police fire officer shown using TASER on Black woman during arrest in viral Twitter video
- State Rep. Sam Park highlights COVID-19 impact on Gwinnett teachers during Democratic National Convention
- Gwinnett commissioners approve rolled back millage rate
- Wife charged in stabbing of husband, Gwinnett County police say
- Starting this weekend, Walmart is converting its parking lots into free drive-in theaters
