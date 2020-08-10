Not Available
August 10 coronavirus news
- By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- College football players and coaches push to save the 2020 season
- Johns Creek police chief who wrote controversial Facebook post about Black Lives Matter has resigned
- Police officer fires gun and wounds man after accidentally being hit by deputy's Taser
- Gwinnett set to cross 20,000 COVID-19 cases threshold on Tuesday
Articles
- Gainesville teen arrested for shooting at business on Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee area
- Parents report log-in failures, other issues during stress test for Gwinnett schools' digital learning system
- Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks: District will restore in-person instruction option — gradually
- History professor who has accurately predicted every election since 1984 says Trump will lose
- Lawrenceville trying out new sidewalk dining on downtown square
- Family of teen murdered in Suwanee adding $8,000 to reward for information
- Georgia reaches 200,000 COVID-19 case mark; county hot spots remain
- Barrow County Schools will now only offer virtual learning after 90 staff members are forced to quarantine
- Police investigating fatal accident on Buford Drive
- A 7-year-old boy in Georgia died of Covid-19, the youngest victim in the state
Images
Videos
Collections
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Aug. 3
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 9, 2020
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 10
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Aug. 3-9
- ON THE MARKET: This $3.995 million Duluth home boasts 22,000 square feet, a lake view and 12 — yes, 12 — bathrooms
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 3
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett educators, parents march on GCPS offices to demand equity
- PHOTOS: Brookwood at Mill Creek Softball
- PHOTOS: Buford City Schools preparing to welcome kids back
Administration Offices
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Who should be Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate?
This is not a scientific poll – results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.