An off-duty Atlanta police officer was involved in a shooting outside a nightclub that left one man dead and two injured Sunday morning, police say.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near the entrance of the club downtown after a dispute between a patron and a security guard, Atlanta Police Spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.
The officer, who was working an extra job outside the club, responded after "the dispute escalated" and shots were fired, according to Avery.
The officer fired his weapon, Avery said.
"It is not clear at this point who shot whom, but three people were shot in the incident. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition but expected to survive, and one person suffered a minor injury. The officer was not injured," said Avery.
In keeping with normal procedure, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was notified and will lead the investigation into the incident, Avery said.
The GBI later identified the men who were shot.
"Frederick Demor Asberry, 25, of Douglasville, was shot and killed," the GBI said in a release. An autopsy will be performed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, it said.
Byron Heron, 33, and Andrew Smith, 30, were taken to a hospital. Heron was in critical condition, the GBI said, and Smith was treated and released.
"Several firearms were recovered at the scene. It is unknown at this time which weapons are associated with the gunshot wounds of the three victims," GBI said.
The GBI has not named the officer involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.