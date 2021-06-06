At least eight people were injured in a New Orleans shooting early Sunday morning, the city's police department said in a tweet.
The victims were brought to local hospitals. One female victim is in critical condition after being shot in the face and transferred to a hospital by first responders, police said.
The other seven victims are in "stable condition or as having received graze wounds" after being driven to hospitals in private vehicles, according to police, who are investigating the situation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
