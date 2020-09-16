At least 22 people were injured after two cranes collided in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.
Sixteen victims were transported to hospitals, and rescue teams are attempting to reach a crane operator, the agency said.
Six ambulances and two EMS command units are responding.
The incident was reported about 10:38 a.m. (11:38 a.m. ET), the ATCEMS tweeted.
The collision came in the Mueller community of northeast Austin. There is a park, children's hospital, apartment complex and shopping center in the area.
CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.
