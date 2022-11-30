At least 2 killed in Alabama as severe storms and tornadoes sweep across the South

A steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong storm moved through the area Tuesday.

 Courtesy Jesse Both

Severe storms and tornadoes ripped through parts of the South from Tuesday into Wednesday morning, killing at least two people in Alabama and damaging homes and other buildings in at least three states, officials said.

A tornado threat remains in the region through Wednesday morning, forecasters say.

