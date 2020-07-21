At least 14 injured in Chicago funeral home shooting

Fourteen people were hospitalized after a shoot-out at a funeral in Chicago Tuesday, police said.
Their "conditions are unknown at this time," Chicago Police Department First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said at a news conference Tuesday evening near the funeral home where the shooting happened.
All known victims are adults, he said.
The shooting is just the latest in a spate of violence in Chicago recently. On Monday, 25 people were shot that day alone. Over the weekend, 63 were shot and at least 12 people were killed.
At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a black vehicle came speeding down the street and someone in it "began firing at attendees of a funeral," Carter said.
Some at the funeral began to fire back, he said. When the vehicle soon crashed and came to a stop, its occupants got out and fled in various directions.
One "person of interest" is being interviewed by detectives, Carter said.
Police have found 60 shell cases at the scene so far, he said.
Police don't yet have a motive for the shooting, Carter said.
