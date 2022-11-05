Severe thunderstorms will continue to threaten parts of the south-central US Saturday morning after a powerful system that spawned tornadoes moved across the region, damaging homes in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

At least one person was reported dead and there are "multiple missing" in McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma, which saw significant storm damage after a possible tornado hit the town of Idabel, according to county emergency manager Cody McDaniel.

CNN's Tina Burnside, Gene Norman, Monica Garrett, Allison Chinchar, Dave Alsup, Amanda Musa and Andy Rose contributed to this report.