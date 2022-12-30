After tremendous efforts to recover from a deadly winter storm, officials in Buffalo, New York, are preparing for the threat of minor flooding in the days to come as warming temperatures and rain melt the heavy snowpack.

The historic weekend blizzard dumped up to 50 inches of snow on the city and created days worth of cleanup and recovery efforts, which included plowing snow from roadways, restoring electricity and completing more than 1,000 backlogged welfare checks and 911 calls.

CNN's Robert Shackelford, Caroll Alvarado, Mike Saenz, Amanda Musa, Michelle Krupa, Nouran Salahieh and Alaa Elassar contributed to this report.

