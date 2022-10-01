As post-tropical cyclone Ian moves inland across North Carolina early Saturday, communities in Florida and South Carolina are recovering after the deadly storm brought torrential rain, powerful winds and cataclysmic flooding over the course of three terrifying days.

Ian slammed into southwest Florida as a severe Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, packing sustained winds of 150 mph. Officials believe the death toll of at least 45 people is likely to climb in the coming days as search-and-rescue crews access additional areas blocked off by debris and floodwaters.

CNN's Amanda Musa, Jamiel Lynch, Ryan Young, Mike Saenz, Joe Sutton, Dave Alsup, Virginia Langmaid, Jason Hanna, Alaa Elassar, Christina Maxouris, Elizabeth Wolfe, Elise Hammond and Seán Federico-O'Murchú contributed to this report.

