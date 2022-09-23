A deadly hurricane that battered multiple island nations in the Caribbean this week is now impacting Bermuda before crashing into Canada this weekend, where residents are being warned to prepare for dangerously high winds and heavy rainfall.

Officials in Bermuda as well as Canada's Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are urging those in the storm's path to be on high alert and prepare for the impact of Hurricane Fiona, which has already claimed the lives of at least five people and shut off power for millions this week.

