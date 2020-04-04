Not Available
April 5 coronavirus news
- By Joshua Berlinger, Jenni Marsh, Rob Picheta, Peter Wilkinson, Fernando Alfonso III and Amir Vera, CNN
-
-
- 0
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- What happened to the big cats of 'Tiger King'?
- Coronavirus live updates: Cases top 1.2 million globally
- Arizona hospital employee arrested, accused of stealing protective equipment
- Churches hold Palm Sunday services despite state bans on gatherings
- State’s first nurse to die of COVID-19 worked at Piedmont Henry, employees say
Articles
- Solicitor General's Office intends to prosecute violators of Gwinnett stay-at-home order
- Gov. Brian Kemp will issue shelter in place order, closing schools for the remainder of academic year
- Georgia declared federal disaster area because of coronavirus
- Georgia's 125 COVID-19 deaths include two Gwinnett women
- Gwinnett and its cities ordering residents to stay home amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Gwinnett has now had 400 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths
- Atlanta-area entrepreneurs donate masks to Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office
- Suwanee motorcyclist killed in Lawrenceville wreck, police say
- Anonymous donor gives face masks to Lawrenceville police
- Police: 316 westbound lanes in Lawrenceville closed due to vehicle fire
Images
Videos
Administration Offices
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 6
Online Poll
Have you personally been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak?
This poll is for entertainment purposes only and not meant for scientific use.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.