April 26 coronavirus news
- By James Griffiths, Jenni Marsh, Tara John, Fernando Alfonso III and Amir Vera, CNN
- DACA recipients shocked to learn that ICE has access to their information
- Georgia chamber chief: Critics missing the point of Kemp’s business reopening plan
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- University of Louisville football recruit shot and killed in Orlando
- Last remaining patient from the El Paso Walmart mass shooting dies
- Gwinnett surpasses Cobb in COVD-19 cases, now fourth highest in Georgia
- Saturday noon update: Georgia Department of Public Health releases latest coronavirus cases and death figures
- Gwinnett County school named No. 1 in state, ranked nationally by U.S. News & World Report
- Here are the rules set for reopening dine-in restaurant service in Georgia
- Friday noon update: Georgia Department of Public Health releases latest coronavirus cases and death figures
- Saturday 7 p.m. update: Georgia Department of Public Health releases latest coronavirus cases and death figures
- Some Gwinnett businesses begin reopening after COVID-19 shutdown, but many will stay closed
- Thursday 7 p.m. update: Georgia Department of Public Health releases latest coronavirus cases and death figures
- Gov. Brian Kemp draws fire for reopening Georgia businesses
- Gwinnett has now had 1,460 cases of COVID-19
POLL: Do you agree with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys?
