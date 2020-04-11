Not Available
April 12 coronavirus news
- By Amir Vera, Fernando Alfonso III, James Griffiths, Jenni Marsh and Amy Woodyatt, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
- Coronavirus live updates: Cases top 1.8 million globally
- Law school graduates can temporarily practice law in New Jersey without bar due to pandemic
- Why everyone's suddenly baking bread
- The world's fragmented coronavirus response suits Trump just fine
- Georgia now has 12,545 COVID-19 cases with 442 deaths
- Gov. Brian Kemp extends public health emergency another month for Georgia
- Gov. Brian Kemp extends shelter in place order to April 30
- Gwinnett police arrest boyfriend of Snellville area homicide victim, charge him with murder
- State’s first nurse to die of COVID-19 worked at Piedmont Henry, employees say
- Buford man arrested on electronic porn, child exploitation charges
- Gwinnett has had nearly 20 COVID-19 deaths, case total reaches 681
- Gwinnett police investigating apparent fatal shooting of North Carolina man in Norcross area
- Georgia has received 65 reports of COVID-19 deaths since noon
- Gwinnett schools to hold virtual graduations in May, traditional ceremonies in July — if possible
- Georgia State Labor Department updates system to distribute federal unemployment funds
Have you personally been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak?
