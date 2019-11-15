An off-duty detective was dropping off his girlfriend's son at Saugus High School when he saw hundreds of students running from the campus Thursday morning. He pulled in and asked a student what was going on.
Someone was shooting, Detective Daniel Finn was told. Finn rushed from his car to the scene where unbeknownst to him six people had been shot, two fatally.
He and another off-duty law enforcement officer found three of the six victims still on the ground of a campus area known as the quad. Finn said he saw the shooter's gun but wasn't aware one of the people being treated was the gunman.
"My main concern then was securing the scene, treating the victims, and trying to make sure there wasn't an additional shooter," Finn told reporters Friday.
Finn, a former school resource deputy now with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, told an administrator to grab medical aid bags from the school office. A third off-duty officer and the current school resource officer assisted in treating the victims until medical help arrived.
Officers entered the school within seconds
The three off-duty officers were dropping off children at the school and were the first law enforcement personnel to arrive at the scene, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Along with Finn, Officer Sean Yanez of Inglewood police and Officer Gus Ramirez of the Los Angeles Police Department entered the school within seconds of the shooting, Villanueva said.
"It's a tragedy every way you look at it, but there's a silver lining behind this: the fact that off-duty first responders were there and did not hesitate ... and they rendered first aid immediately," the sheriff said.
The officers saw a gun and figured the threat was likely over and focused on saving victims, he said.
Authorities have said that shortly before school was to begin in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita, the shooter walked into the quad, took a .45-caliber pistol from his backpack and shot the people near him before using the last bullet on himself.
It is still unclear as to why the shooter did this and did it on his 16th birthday.
Two victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital. The suspect is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. The girl was identified as Grace Anne Muehlberger, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. Authorities earlier had said she was 16.
One of investigators' largest tasks will be figuring out the motive, Villanueva told CNN's "New Day" early Friday.
"There's nothing really that stands out (with the suspect). He wasn't a loner. Wasn't socially awkward. Was involved in student activities. Student athlete," Villanueva said. "This is kind of out of the blue, shocking pretty much everyone who knew him."
Of the three surviving and hospitalized gunshot victims, two of them — 15-year-old and 14-year-old girls — are doing well and are expected to be released in the next day or two, hospital officials said Friday.
Villanueva said the school had recently had an active shooter drill and the students did everything right Thursday.
The weapon apparently jammed, sheriff says
The shooting added Santa Clarita to a growing list of cities affected by gun violence in what's become a recurring nightmare in the United States.
The shooter pulled out the .45-caliber pistol without saying a word and fired one round, Villanueva said.
After shooting one student, he cleared a jam on the weapon and fired an additional four rounds at others, then himself.
"That ended it all in 16 seconds," the sheriff added.
Though it was not immediately known where the suspect — identified as Nathaniel Berhow by two law enforcement sources — got the gun, he had access to weapons and was proficient in using them, the sheriff later Friday told KTTV.
His father had been a hunter and possessed firearms, and there were other firearms found in his home, Villanueva said.
"The six firearms (recovered from the home) were firearms that were registered from the deceased father," Villanueva said. "We've accounted for all six and they do not match the weapon recovered [at the school] so that is an ongoing part of the investigation, the origin of the weapon."
During his spree, the suspect managed to clear the malfunction quickly, Villanueva said, discussing surveillance video from the high school.
"The suspect had knowledge and practical use of the weapon," he said.
There appears to be no connection between Berhow and the victims other than all were students, the sheriff said.
"He wasn't chasing anyone," Villanueva said. The victims "appeared to be who was around him, available at the time."
Investigators are digging into the suspect's social media and background, he said. Berhow's father died in 2017 of natural causes, and he lived with his mother.
Students hid in strangers' homes
Student Brooklyn Moreno was waiting for her first class to begin when the first shot rang out.
"Everyone thought it was a balloon, and it got really quiet. And then two more shots, and then everyone just ran out of the school," she told CNN affiliate KCBS. She ran across a street to someone's house until she was picked up.
Larry Everhart was leaving his house to get coffee when he saw screaming students sprinting down his street.
"They were saying, 'Can I come in your house?' It was about 20 of them. I wanted to make sure they were safe, so I got them in there," he told the affiliate.
Saugus High School has 2,400 students and is 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
