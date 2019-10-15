An earthquake struck near San Francisco on Monday

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake rocked California's Bay Area on Monday.
The epicenter of the seconds-long quake, which happened around 10:30 p.m., was in the Pleasant Hill area, less than 30 miles from San Francisco, according to the US Geological Survey.
No injuries or significant damage were immediately reported, but residents felt light tremors as far north as Chico more than 140 miles away, according to the USGS.
It was a relatively shallow quake, at just 8.7 miles below the surface, seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted. But it could mean there's a heightened chance of a bigger quake over the next few days near the Calaveras Fault, a branch of the San Andreas Fault system, she said.
There's a 36% chance of aftershocks measuring magnitude 3 or higher in the week following the quake, most likely near the epicenter, the USGS forecasts.
CNN's Tina Burnside contributed to this report.