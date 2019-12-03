12 children killed in ‘bloodiest of days’ in northwest Syria
Three separate attacks targeted busy marketplaces in northwest Syria, producing a brutal death toll Monday in the war-torn area, according to local volunteer and rights groups. At least 19 people were killed, 12 of them children.
In the province of Idlib, Syria’s last major opposition bastion, airstrikes ripped through two marketplaces, killing at least nine people in Maarat al-Numan and nearby Saraqeb, said a volunteer rescue group known as the White Helmets.
At least four of the dead in the attack on Maarat al-Numan were children, according to the Syrian American Medical Society.
Footage released by the White Helmets showed members carrying bodies away from the scene in the town of Maarat al-Numan, where lettuce and onions were strewn on the blood-stained ground.
A US citizen is accused of trying to help North Korea evade sanctions
A U.S. computer researcher appeared in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, accused of advising North Korea how to use cryptocurrency to avoid sanctions, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.
Virgil Griffith, 36, who lives in Singapore, was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport last week. A criminal complaint against him was unsealed Friday.
Griffith is a research scientist for the Ethereum Foundation, a Swiss-based cryptocurrency platform. In a statement, Ethereum told CNN Business it did not approve or support Griffith’s travel to North Korea.
Griffith is accused of violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by traveling to North Korea “in order deliver a presentation and technical advice on using cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to evade sanctions,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.
In a statement to CNN Business after the Monday hearing, Griffith’s attorney said his client has been released from jail pending trial.
UK government taken to court over gender neutral passports
The U.K. could become the next country to issue gender neutral passports if an activist trying to force the government to overturn its policy wins a court appeal on Tuesday.
Christie Elan-Cane has argued the U.K.’s current passport process is “unacceptable,” and breaches international human rights law. They are pushing the Home Office to allow an “X” gender option, alongside male and female.
Elan-Cane’s original legal challenge was rejected last year by London’s High Court, but their appeal is being heard on Tuesday.
A handful of countries, including Germany, Australia and Canada, already offer a third option, other than male or female, on their passports.
—From wire reports
Elan-Cane argues that the government’s current policy breaks the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) because it breaches the right to respect for private life and the right not to be discriminated against on the basis of gender or sex.
“Legitimate identity is a fundamental human right, but non-gendered people are treated as though we have no rights,” Elan-Cane said in a statement ahead of the case.
“It is unacceptable that someone who defines as neither male nor female is forced to declare an inappropriate gender in order to obtain a passport,” Elan-Cane added.
“X” is accepted as a gender entry on machine-readable travel documents, alongside “M” and “F,” under standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.
But the British government has resisted calls from activists to change its processes.
A government lawyer argued that the current policy is needed to maintain an “administratively coherent system,” to maintain security at national borders and to combat identity theft.
More than 80 British MPs supported the most recent Parliamentary motion calling for an “X” entry on passports.
Elan-Cane has protested gender-neutral issues for several years, and has also called for the government to include a third gender option on their next population-wide census in 2021.