'ABCs of Covid-19' from CNN and 'Sesame Street' is postponed a week

The second town hall from CNN and "Sesame Street" planned for Saturday morning has been delayed until next week.
The event, focusing on coronavirus concerns for kids and parents, will take place on Saturday, June 6. More details will be shared soon.
"The ABCs of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents" will tackle issues such as summer safety, play dates, schooling and how kids and families around the world are creatively coping during these challenging times.
The 60-minute town hall will feature experts and "Sesame Street" characters answering questions submitted by families.
Who is moderating?
Big Bird will join CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event.
Who is participating?
Alongside "Sesame Street" characters -- including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover -- the program will include Olympic gold medal gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles; Dr. Amy Acton, director of Ohio's Department of Health; and Dr. Sonja Santelises, CEO of Baltimore City Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.