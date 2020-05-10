A virtual graduation ceremony for Oklahoma City University students was interrupted by a hacker broadcasting "racism, bigotry, and anti-Semitism," the university said Saturday.
"Although we took safety precautions, unfortunately the digital platform we used to connect has become a target," OCU President Martha Burger said on Twitter Saturday. "The Class of 2020 has been champions of diversity and inclusion, and we will continue to show love and support to each other as a university family in the aftermath of this hate."
Schools across the US have closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and these social distancing efforts mean hallmark moments like graduations have had to move online.
The Saturday ceremony was brought to a halt when a racial slur and swastika appeared while a student was giving a blessing and pictures of students were on display, CNN affiliate KFOR reported.
Burger said the school has begun a report with federal and state authorities and will pursue "every avenue to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law."
Though the hurt cannot be undone, Burger said, the university will continue to value integrity, respect, diversity, inclusion and collaboration.
The Twitter statement quoted the graduate who gave the blessing, Jay Williams.
"Where there is injustice, may we not be silent. Where there is harm, may we be makers of peace. Where there is hate, may we be agents of love."
