A powerful winter storm claims at least 22 lives across the US as temperatures plunge, winds howl and power lines fall

Snow-covered buildings are seen in Louisville, Kentucky, under freezing temperatures on December 23.

More than 315,000 homes and businesses nationwide were without power Christmas Eve, thanks to an Arctic blast and winter storm that tore down power lines with destructive winds and heavy snow and dipped temperatures dangerously low -- conditions killing at least 16 people.

As bone-chilling air continues to grip the US this holiday weekend, the storm still is pummeling parts of the Upper Midwest and interior Northeast with heavy snow and blizzard conditions.

